Luis Olaez-Apodaca, 34, of Cornelius is in the Cowlitz County Jail, booked yesterday morning by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on multiple counts of forgery and theft. On the initial incident report on the warrant service, it’s reported that Olaez-Apodaca is being booked on 46 counts of forgery, along with counts of first-degree and second-degree theft. He’s now being held without bail; other details on his arrest have not yet been released.