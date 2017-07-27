An ongoing protest against local meat processors appears to have moved into Kelso, as a confrontation was reported yesterday at Foster Farms in Kelso. Security at the chicken plant reported that the protestors from PETA showed up at about 9:45 yesterday morning; around 10:30 am, it was reported that protestors were blocking the intersection at South 13th and Colorado, preventing the chicken-hauling trucks from coming in. The intersection was eventually cleared, with no arrests reported. For several months, PETA has been picketing Walt’s Wholesale Meats in Woodland, protesting what they claim are inhumane methods for dispatching and then processing those animals. PETA has been at the plant in Kelso before, but this is the first time that there has been any sort of confrontation.