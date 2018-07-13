Four people are now being charged in connection with last month’s beating death of Ben Eastman III, 16, of Randle. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Emma Brown, 20, of Glenoma turned herself in Wednesday night, after a million-dollar warrant had been issued for her arrest. Brown is the fiancé to Jonathan Adamson, 21, of Randle, one of two brothers who are being accused of murder and rape in the death of Eastman. Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen says that the arrest is based on Brown’s actions after the murder, and before the arrests of Adamson and his brother, Benito Marquez. The mother of the suspects, Kindra Adamson, 43, of Randle, is also be charged with rendering criminal assistance. The brothers are accused of luring Eastman to some remote property near Randle in late June. It’s claimed that they beat Eastman to death and then sodomized him before burying him in a shallow grave.