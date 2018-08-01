A major route through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest is being shut down, due to issues with slides and a crumbling road bed. The Forest Service announced yesterday that Forest Road 90 is now closed between FR 90-3211 and Crab Creek. Forest Service officials say that the poor condition of the road is being made worse by the large numbers of people that are heading to recreation sites on the Upper Lewis River. They now say that the road is so bad, that it’s no longer safe for public travel. Until a temporary fix can be made, travelers will have to go through Trout Lake to get to the Lower Falls Recreation Area and other sites on the Upper Lewis River. Apparently, the road has been sliding for some time in the area of Crab Creek; a deep slump has developed, along with large potholes. The situation was escalated over the weekend, when several parked and disabled vehicles blocked emergency vehicles from responding to emergency situations on Forest Road 90. Engineers are now assessing the situation, and they say that a short-term, temporary fix will be put in this month. The timeline for a long-term fix is currently not known.