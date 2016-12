Kalama Police say that they helped to prevent a local man from being bilked out of thousands of dollars. The man contacted Kalama Police around 1:30 yesterday afternoon, saying that a man claiming to be from Microsoft had called. The caller said that he needed information from the man so that he could “unlock” his computer. The man says that he gave the caller access to his computer, and then the scammer tried to steal several thousand dollars from the man’s bank account. Kalama Police say that they were able to act in time, and they stopped the suspect before he was able to get any of the local man’s money.