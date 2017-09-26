The husband and wife who are suspected of bilking more than 400 thousand dollars from people over the past year are now in the Cowlitz County Jail, extradited to this area from Las Vegas. Deputies went to Vegas last Thursday, where they picked up Neeraj Kohli, 39, and Shweta Kohli, 36, bringing them to Cowlitz County to stand trial on multiple charges of fraud. The Sheriff’s Office says that they Kohli’s worked for more than a year, scamming money from people through phone calls for fraudulent computer repairs, or by threatening to arrest people over “unpaid IRS bills.” Neeraj Kohli is currently being held on one count of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft, with bail currently set at $70,000. Shweta Kohli has been booked on one count each of first and second-degree theft, with bail also set at $70,000. It’s also believed that the couple is in the country illegally, so the investigation continues.