The Sheriff’s Office reports that two people went to the hospital after a two-car crash that took place last night on Columbia Heights Road at Freddie Lane. The collision took place at 7:23 pm; those on the scene reported that a beige passenger car “t-boned” another passenger car. An off-duty firefighter that was in the area helped to check on the crash scene, providing initial car to the victims. Deputies also say that they had to deal with a brief dispute that took place after the collision. Other details on the crash have not yet been released.