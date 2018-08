There’s no charge to use the Elochoman Marina Boat Launch in Cathlamet today. Today also marks the on-the-water day for the Warriors and Widows Salmon Derby, where more than two dozen boat skippers are volunteering their equipment and time to take veterans and Gold Star Family members out for a day of salmon fishing. Derby organizers had asked for a special rate for the volunteers involved today, but the Wahkiakum County Port 1 Commissioners opted to make it a free launch day for everybody.