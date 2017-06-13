Following last week’s demonstrations and class disturbances at Evergreen State College in Olympia, 19th District Representative Jim Walsh is introducing a bill that he says is intended to protect and preserve free speech rights on college and university campuses across the state. Walsh says that his bill would “clarify that students and faculty must be allowed to express their beliefs and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship or sanction.” Walsh says that deeply-held commitments to freedom of speech and academic inquiry at state colleges need to be protected, and that the “vulgar, closed-minded tyranny” that closed the campus at Evergreen has no place on publicly-funded campuses. House Bill 2223 would require the governing boards at all state colleges and universities, including community and technical colleges, to adopt policies that affirm the principles of free speech and academic inquiry, even if that material is “emotionally disturbing” to some. The bill specifically prevents students, faculty or citizens at large from restricting the free speech rights of others. Walsh says that includes the removal of restrictions on controversial speakers. HB 2223 has been referred to the House Higher Education Committee, where the bill awaits being scheduled for a public hearing.