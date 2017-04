After 31 years at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, Director David Freece is planning to retire. A party in his honor is being planned for the evening of June 1st, running from 6 to 8 pm. They plan to show pictures that were taken during Freeceā€™s tenure at the Museum, and there will be a brief program in his honor, starting at 6:30 pm. Cowlitz County is currently in the process of recruiting a replacement for Freece. The party will be open to the public; all are invited. The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is located at 405 Allen Street in downtown Kelso. Call 577-3119 to get more information, or go to the Museum web page.