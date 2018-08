A lane of I-5 was shut down for a while yesterday, as multiple law enforcement officers were needed to subdue a man who was in the freeway median. About ten minutes after 11 yesterday morning, State Troopers responded to a report of a man in the median near Woodland. They say that the African-American male refused to cooperate, and started fighting with the troopers. The man was pepper-sprayed and then was hit with two Tasers, with no response. Another officer reported hit the man with a wood baton, and the baton broke. Sheriff’s Deputies and Woodland Police also responded, and the man was eventually subdued. He was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, before being booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.