Old Pacific Highway near Kalama has re-opened to traffic, after being closed by a brush fire that also snarled traffic on I-5 northbound. Cowlitz County reports that the fire near milepost 30 was first reported at about 3 pm yesterday, on the east side of the freeway. They say that the fire traveled up the hill to the east, going near Bluff Road. Old Pacific Highway was closed between Mount Pleasant Road and Kalama River Road as a helicopter was brought in to do water drops. That closure remained in place until about 10 pm, but crews from the Department of Natural Resources and Cowlitz Fire District 1 out of Woodland remained on the scene all night long. Local residents were alerted, but there were no evacuations overnight; deputies remain in the area, and are ready to assist if things get out of control. Fire officials say that they’re optimistic that they can gain control and keep control of the fire. The cause is not known at this time.