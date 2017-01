Heather Kinsfather, 33, of Kelso faces a number of charges after a two-car crash that took place yesterday morning on I-5 near Woodland. It’s reported that Kinsfather was doing more than 90 miles an hour on I-5 northbound when she rear-ended a car driven by 40 year-old Rachel Womack of Battle Ground. The collision sent Womack’s pickup into the median, where it hit the cable barrier and rolled several times before coming to rest, tangled in the barrier. A five year-old that was in Kinsfather’s car was eventually taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, while Womack was treated and released from Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Kinsfather now faces charges of DUI, two counts of reckless endangerment, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and hit-and-run. The hit-and-run is related to a collision that happened five miles prior to this crash.