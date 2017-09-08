Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler says that she’s been able to block a plan to charge tolls on freeways in Portland, successfully passing an amendment to a Department of Transportation funding plan that prohibits the tolls. The State of Oregon had been discussing the imposition of tolls on I-5 and I-205 in Portland, as a way to raise money for road repairs. Beutler says that she was able to get the amendment into the Transportation bill, which is the agency that would need to approve the tolling plan. Beutler says that she’s not against the idea of tolls, as long as the money is used to build or benefit the people who pay. She says that Oregon’s plan would simply use Washington commuters as a “piggy bank.” Beutler says that she now hopes that Senators Cantwell and Murray will protect this provision as the bill moves through the Senate.