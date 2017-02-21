The Washington Department of Transportation reports that all three lanes of I-5 northbound are now open, after last week’s slide of mud and trees was cleared. The northbound freeway was closed for about five hours last Friday, after the slide came down across all three lanes of the northbound freeway at milepost 22-point-6. Two lanes of the freeway re-opened around 9 pm on Friday, and the third lane was finally cleared at about 3 pm on Sunday. Concrete barriers are now set up on the right shoulder of the freeway, to try and prevent future slides from getting onto the pavement.

You also need to be ready for nighttime detours I-5 southbound near Napavine, as work is done on the Kootz Road overpass. Late last year, the bridge was damaged by an overheight load; two girders and a portion of the bridge deck are being replaced, with work planned tonight, tomorrow and Thursday. The southbound freeway will be closed from 8 pm to 8 am each night; southbound traffic will be detoured off of the freeway at SR 508, going over to the Jackson Highway, then heading south to Highway 12, where you’ll re-join the freeway at exit 68. Heavy traffic and long delays are possible; budget extra time if you need to travel in this area over the next few days.