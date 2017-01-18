We’re above the freezing mark in Kelso this morning, and with the rain that’s falling, the snow and ice is breaking up on local roads. The Weather Service is also backing off some of the rainfall predictions, now saying that we could see between one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain today. A Flood Watch for this area has been cancelled for Cowlitz County, Clark County and down through the Willamette Valley. The Flood Watch does continue for northwest Oregon and the Coast Range; they’re also warning about the increased risk of landslides or debris flows as this storm moves through.

There’s also a High Wind Warning up this morning on the south Washington and north Oregon coasts, saying that they could get sustained winds of up to 40 miles an hour and gusts of up to 75 miles an hour on the beaches and headlands; coastal communities could get gusts of up to 60 miles an hour. The strongest winds area expected through 8 am, and then things should ease up by noon.