It’s really cold out there this morning, with the temperature at the 20-degree mark as of 4:30 this morning. Depending on the specific location, some areas could be even colder, but things are expected to start warming up a little bit. Roads in the Kelso-Longview area are bare and dry this morning, but there are patches of ice all over the place, as any moisture that’s on the ground is frozen. At this time, Cowlitz County and the State Patrol are reporting that there don’t seem to be any issues on area roadways, and traffic is moving normally. You will need to be on guard for the possibility of black ice, particularly in areas that don’t get much sun, or where the snow and ice has melted and water has flowed across the road. Schools are operating normally, though some buses are on snow routes.

The Weather Service says that we could see some additional snow later today, as another weather system moves in late this afternoon. They say that there’s a potential for a rain-snow mix, or some light snow showers, with little accumulation. Areas above 500 feet, or at the west end of the Columbia River Gorge could see more snow, with an inch or two possible above that level. The snow level is expected to rise to about 1,000 feet later in the night, and then rain or a rain-snow mix is expected tomorrow.

School Changes:

Longview – Buses on snow routes #5, 6, 13, 15 Elm, 16 High School/Middle School

Kelso – Routes 3, 15, 16, 20, 26, and 31 will run a.m. snow routes

Woodland – Route 92 Little Kalama Rd on Snow Route AM and PM

Toledo (WA) – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No bus service to Park Rd.

Winlock – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Bus 12 no Deer Haven or S. Hawkins Rd Bus 17 on Snow Route.

Clatskanie – 2 Hours Late. Routes 5,7,8,9,14 on snow routes am/pm

St. Helens – Buses AM 1, 6, 12 and PM 1, 6, 10, 12,16 are on snow routes.

Scappoose – AM/PM Buses on snow routes

RiverCities Transit – Route 57 is on a snow route. All stops on Allen, Corduroy, Sunrise, 18th, and Burcham are closed.

Love Overwhelming Emergency Shelter – Open from 8 pm to 8 am at 618 14th Avenue in Longview while the Severe Weather Event continues.

Columbia Co. Warming Center – Open tonight from 6:30 pm to 8:00 am. Check in from 6:30-9:30 pm. 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens. 503-410-5800.