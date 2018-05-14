First-degree assault charges are being filed against Ryan S. Adams, 26, after a Friday night incident, where a man was seriously injured after being hit in the head. Longview Police say that the incident happened shortly after 7 pm last Friday, on some undeveloped property in the area of 14th and Alabama. They say that the male victim was found with a “significant head injury”; that as-yet-unidentified man was taken by LifeFlight to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver in critical condition. His condition has not been updated this morning. Officers found the suspect in the general area, and identified him as Adams. When questioned, Adams told the officers that he had come to Longview from Florida, and he had been living in this undeveloped area for the past couple of weeks. Adams says that he met the victim a couple of days before the incident. They say that the victim was hit in the head during some sort of dispute, and the object that was used has been recovered. Adams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, while the investigation continues.