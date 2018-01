Robert Anthony Krusmark, 18, of Longview is being charged with second-degree domestic violence assault after he allegedly punched a woman in the face during an argument, causing her to fall and break several bones in her face. Longview Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Beech Street just after midnight on Friday, after a fight was reported between Krusmark and his father’s 28 year-old girlfriend. Police say that the woman fell after being punched, crashing into some furniture. The woman’s face was injured in the fall; she was treated and released at Saint John Medical Center. Krusmark was booked into the jail on a single-count of second-degree domestic violence assault; he’s currently free after posting bail.