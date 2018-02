A 14 year-old boy from Olympia is under arrest after he allegedly stole a pickup, then was involved in a high-speed chase that went from Winlock to Toutle. Lewis County Deputies say that they spotted a pickup driving erratically on the southbound freeway at about 3:20 am on Friday, in the area of milepost 60 near Winlock. If was thought at first that the driver was DUI, as Deputies watched the pickup get within six inches of a semi on the freeway. They activated their lights, but the driver refused to stop. The Deputies followed at a safe distance, monitoring the truck as it left the freeway and head toward Toutle. The 14 year-old was arrested after the pickup high-centered on a log in the 400 block of Burma Road. The teen was driving his father’s truck, which he says that he stole in a runaway attempt. The teen was booked into Lewis County Juvenile Detention on a charge of felony eluding.