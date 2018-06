Sarah Smith, 25, of Vancouver is being charged with following too closely after a Friday night collision on I-5 near Kalama. At about 10:35 pm on Friday, Smith was southbound on the freeway at milepost 31, just north of Kalama, when traffic started slowing in front of her. The State Patrol says that’s when Smith rear-ended Carrie Warren, 44, of Juneau AK. The impact pushed Warren’s car into the rear of a vehicle driven by Jasmie Ruiz, 54, of Addy WA. Smith was unhurt, but Warren and Ruiz were taken to St. John Medical Center to be treated for unspecified injuries. Smith was cited and released.