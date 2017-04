Brenden Banta, 20, of Kalama is being charged with DUI and vehicular assault after he allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash last Friday night on I-5 near Toledo. State Troopers say that Banta was northbound on the freeway near milepost 60 at about 11:45 pm last Friday night, when Banta rear-ended a truck and box trailer being driven by Ronald Britton, 58, of Spanaway. Banta was injured in the collision, along with a 17 year-old male passenger. Both were taken to Providence Centralia Hospital for treatment; State Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.