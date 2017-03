LCC is off to a great start at the NWAC Men’s Basketball Championship, cruising to an 81-65 win over the Spokane Sasquatch. The Red Devils take on Mt. Hood in a game slated to start at 8 pm, our coverage on 101.5 The Wave will start at 7:55 pm…..The Lady Devils will have to wait a while before they tip off tomorrow in the Women’s NWAC Basketball Tourney, taking on Everett tomorrow night at 6 pm, coverage on The Wave starts at 5:55 pm…..Jusef Nurkic had a career night for the Blazers, with 28 p, 20 r, 8 a and 6 b in a 114-108 OT win over the Sixers…..Baseball signups continue, with Kelso Youth Baseball trying out the Majors at 6 pm tonight at Tamo, the Minors will be at 10 am tomorrow. Longview Babe Ruth has all-ages tryouts at 10 am tomorrow at Roy Morse Park.