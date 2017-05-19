Guillermo Heredia singled in the 9th inning, bringing Jarrod Dyson home for a 5-4 win over Chicago. Dyson and Jean Segura both had HR’s in the game, as Seattle squandered a 4-0 lead. The M’s and Chisox get after it again this evening, KLOG coverage starts at 6 pm…..The LCC Lady Devils open the NWAC softball tourney with a 10 am tilt against Walla Walla, and then will play again at 2 pm, win or lose. Jessica Gibson gets the start for LCC…..The Kelso Lassies open the 3A Bi-District softball tourney this morning in Tacoma, starting off with a game against Shelton. KHS is also taking a strong contingent to Sumner today, as the 3A Bi-District Track Meet takes place…..Toutle Lake lost to Napavine 3-2 in the 2B District, and will play a loser-out game tomorrow.