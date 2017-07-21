Felix Hernandez had a strong game, but Luis Severino was stronger, throwing 100+ mph fastballs into the 7th inning as the NY Yankees got by the Mariners 4-1. Severino struck out six, and got out of jams in the three separate innings. The second game of the four-game series is tonight at Safeco, KLOG coverage starts at 6 pm…..Ryan Kim led the way for the Cowlitz Black Bears last night, picking up three RBI in last night’s 5-2 win over the Port Angeles Lefties. Kim had a 2-run HR in the 9th to seal the deal…..The Hilander Dental Sr. Legion baseball team opens competition at the state tournament on Saturday, taking on Lakeside Recovery in Spokane tomorrow evening. Nipps’s Burgers and More opens the Jr. Legion State Tourney tomorrow in Lynden.