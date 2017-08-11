Just like Edgar did in 1995, Mike Trout roped a double down the left-field line last night, clearing the bases and leading the LA Angels to a 6-3 win. It’s Edgar Martinez Weekend at Safeco Field, with “Light Bat” bobbleheads, the retiring of Edgar’s number 11 and much more. KLOG coverage starts at 6 pm this evening…..Fall camp continues at colleges around the area, and at the UW training facility, coach Chris Petersen says that the challenge will be to match or exceed last year’s performance…..The Seattle Storm has fired Jenny Boucek, and Gary Kloppenberg will be the interim coach for the rest of the season…..The 70th annual Lower Columbia Ladies Golf Tournament concludes today up at the Longview Country Club, with defending champ Rosie Wood leading the field.