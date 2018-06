One person is in custody after a car chase that happened last Friday night, starting on the freeway north of Kelso and ending outside of Rainier. At about 11:45 Friday night, a Kelso Officer called in, saying that they were trying to stop a car that was speeding on the freeway. They say that the driver was doing 100 miles an hour on the freeway south of Allen Street, and then they shut their headlights off as they headed east on Tennant Way. The chase continued at 100 miles an hour as the suspect went across the Lewis and Clark Bridge. They went up the hill to Larson Lane, then the suspect crashed near Doane Road. A K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, and they do report making an arrest. Names have not yet been released.