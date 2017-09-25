Samuel James Hart, 21, of Kelso is under arrest on felony eluding charges, after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit that took place last Friday afternoon. Deputies report that the chase started at 4:35 pm on Friday, in the area of Columbia Heights Road and Fishers Lane. The chase went out to West Side Highway, with the suspect passing on the shoulder. Speeds hit 120 miles an hour as the chase went past Sandy Bend Road, and then the suspect turned onto a dead end in the area of Kelsie Road. Local residents reported that Hart tried to hide the bike behind one of the houses, but he was found and arrested. Hart is currently being held without bail, awaiting his first court appearance.