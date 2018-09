The investigation into a Friday night stabbing in Longview is continuing. This was reported to Longview Police at about 4:30 Friday afternoon, outside of a home in the 3000 block of Hudson Street. Few details about what led up to the stabbing are being made available as of yet, but LPD reports that they don’t believe the community is in danger after the incident. They did set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, but that was eventually called off. The victim in the stabbing was reported to be in stable condition afterward; Longview Police are continuing to investigate.