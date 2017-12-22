Bloodworks Northwest will be set up today at St. John Medical Center, accepting donations of blood between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm. The blood collection people will be set up on the 17th Avenue side of the building; everyone that makes a donation will also be entered into a drawing to go to a private party with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-398-7888, though walk-ups will also be accepted; just be sure to bring your photo ID.

For the 32nd year in a row, the American Legion Post #42 in St. Helens will team up with Boy Scout Troop 106, local Girl Scouts and other volunteers to serve hot meals to local residents on Christmas Eve. The scouts and other child volunteers will start distributing meals to local residents at 1 pm on Saturday; last year, more than 680 meals were delivered around the area. Local National Guard troops are also delivering toys to families with kids age 12 or younger.

The first-ever Kayak Lighted Parade is planned for this Saturday evening on Lake Sacajawea, starting at 3:30 pm. This inaugural event is being arranged by Cowlitz Kayak Tours, a local vendor for kayak rentals at the lake and around the area. The Christmas 2017 Kayak Lighted Parade Christmas Paddle will go from 3:30 to 6:30 pm this Saturday; get more information on the page for the event on Facebook.

You’re invited to the Red Kitchen on 15th Avenue this Saturday night for “Beer and Carols.” This get-together is set to go from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday in the building that used to house Topper’s, and is being sponsored by Bethany Lutheran Church. They’re inviting you to bring the whole family for an evening of food, drink and merriment. Call 360-577-8240 to get more information.