Vladislav Leo Shcheglyuk, 36, of Vancouver is in the Cowlitz County Jail, picked up last night on I-5 in Kelso, after he was allegedly involved in a high-speed chase on the freeway. A few minutes after 8 last night, State Troopers reported that they were in pursuit of a speeder on the southbound freeway. The trooper reported that they were doing 90 miles an hour as the chase went south on the freeway at milepost 49. Other Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies and Police in other agencies prepared to meet the speeder as he approached, getting ready to deploy spike strips; they say that the suspect was passing on the shoulder, and was weaving across the freeway as he headed south. One Deputy says that Shcheglyuk honked and waved as he drove by near the Mount Brynion overpass. They got the suspect stopped and arrested near the Allen Street exit at milepost 39; he’s now being held on a single charge of felony eluding.