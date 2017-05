After a total of 24 years with the Longview School District, Assistant Superintendent Chris Fritsch is moving to Eastern Oregon, after being hired as the new Superintendent of the Pendleton School District. Fritsch was selected out of 21 applicants for the position; Fritsch says that this is a great opportunity. Fritsch first came to work for the Longview School District at R. A. Long High School, working as a social studies teacher for 14 years, also spending time as head football coach and wrestling coach. He went to the North Beach School District for several years, then returned to be the Principal at Mark Morris High School between 2002 and 2008. Fritsch was promoted to be the Director of Leadership and Learning before being named as an Assistant Superintendent in 2012. Fritsch succeeds Andy Kovach in Pendleton, who’s leaving the job after only seven months, citing “personal reasons.”