Local law enforcement officers will be wearing black stripes across their badges for the next few days, as they mark the passing of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office K-9. Yesterday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced that “Fritz” had to be put down after a “short, intense illness.” They say that the decision was made Tuesday night to put the dog down, and they say that Fritz is now “playing in heavenly pastures with Nitro, Xaran, Trux, Raccer, Brix, and Toby.” The German Shepherd joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2009, and was reported to be between ten and eleven years old. Fritz had been involved in hundreds of operations over the years, and was said to be just a few months short of retirement. Sheriff Mark Nelson says Fritz and his handler, Deputy Brent Harris, served the citizens of Cowlitz County “with great courage and honor,” and that he will be sorely missed. Nelson that employees in his office will be wearing the black memorial bands through 6 am on Monday at a minimum. Information on a memorial or an escort will be forthcoming.