The recently-departed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fritz will be honored today, with a memorial procession planned for this afternoon. Sheriff Mark Nelson says that Deputy Brent Harris, Fritz’ handler, will carry the urn with the dog’s ashes to a brief law enforcement memorial. The procession will begin in the Vancouver area, and will travel up I-5 to Kelso, planning to arrive at the river side of the Hall of Justice at about 3:30 pm. Nelson says that the public is invited to come to the Hall to observe the procession and pay respects to Fritz. You’re asked to stand on the sidewalk next to the Hall of Justice, and then the procession will pass by. You can also stand along 3rd Avenue to observe the procession. Public parking is available south, north and east of the building. Later in the day, a short ceremony with law enforcement officers will be held, where Fritz’ service to the Sheriff’s Office will be recognized. The German Shepherd came to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2009, and was involved in hundreds of operations before becoming severely ill earlier this month. Due to the severity of the illness, the decision was made to put him down.