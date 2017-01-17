If the forecasters got this one right, it’s not going to be a very pleasant day on area roadways. The Weather Service says that a “major ice storm” is coming into the Columbia River Gorge and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and we could see some of the impacts. There’s a Freezing Rain Advisory up in the local area through 2 pm today; light rain is expected to begin this morning, and then should end this afternoon. Surface temperatures are still below freezing, and they’re not expected to get above freezing until late this afternoon. Today, the freezing rain is expected to extend down through the Willamette Valley, all the way to Eugene. Tonight, the Portland metro area is expected to get coated, and then it’s really supposed to sock the Gorge tomorrow. This area should only see about a tenth of an inch or so, but with the ice that’s already on the ground, difficult driving conditions will only become more difficult.

After a lull this afternoon, heavy rains are expected tonight and into tomorrow, with up to an inch-and-a-half in possible in the next 24 hours, and as much as 2.3 inches out of this storm event. They say that local rivers and streams will rise rapidly, making for the possibility of some flooding. Urban flooding is also possible, as ice and other debris may clog storm drains. Be ready for this strong weather, along with the challenging driving conditions.