It’s cold and icy again today, but the Weather Service says that more gnarly weather is on the way. After first warning of the possibility of flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters are now warning of an extreme “icing” event that could take place from late tonight through tomorrow morning. They say that rain is expected to develop late tonight, and with sub-freezing air trapped at the surface in the inland valleys, “significant ice accumulation” is expected tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing around mid-day tomorrow, reducing the threat from the ice. You should be ready for the possibility of extremely icy roadways morning, particularly in areas that haven’t already thawed. We could also wake up to power outages, due to ice-covered limbs coming down onto overhead lines.