Lloyd Stewart, 64, of Warrenton is back on dry land, rescued by a fellow boater after Stewart’s boat capsized on the Columbia River. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office reports that the mishap took place just after 9 yesterday morning, on the river just north of Fort Stevens. Stewart had been crabbing when his 18-foot aluminum boat took on water. Chris Kiepke, 43, of Astoria was fishing nearby, saw that Stewart was in distress, and then he moved over to help. Kiepke helped Stewart get out of the water; it’s noted that Stewart was wearing his life jacket. Stewart was taken to the Hammond Marina, where he was evaluated and released. The boat was recovered on the beach, not far from where the mishap occurred.