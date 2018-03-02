Fuel Theft

Cowlitz County authorities are following up with an investigation after it was reported that a Washington Fish and Wildlife employee has been using his access to state fuel cards to steal gasoline for at least seven years. Today’s Daily News reports on the arrest of Bob Woodard, 47, who reportedly stole about $80,000 worth of fuel since 2010. TDN says that Woodard is a 25-year employee of Fish and Wildlife, working in the IT department. It’s alleged that Woodard used his access to employee fuel cards for his own purposes, obtaining PIN’s that were issues to other employees to fuel his own vehicles. Woodard worked in Region 5 for WDFW, which includes Cowlitz County. The case is being forwarded to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review and possible charges, as some of the thefts may have taken place in Cowlitz County.