Paul Ira Harris, 26, is now in custody, picked up Wednesday night by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report finding Harris hiding in the attic of a garage at a home in the 3200 block of Olympia Way in Longview. Authorities had been looking for Harris since last Thursday, when he allegedly tried to run over a Deputy that was responding to a “suspicious person” call. Harris then crashed the stolen car he was driving on Sunset Way, sparking a massive manhunt in that area. They say that Harris was found hiding in a detached garage at the house; Deputies also say that he tried to conceal his identity by changing his hair color. They say that he now sports “poorly bleached” yellow hair. Harris is now being held on charges of felony eluding, reckless endangerment and violation of community custody. Several misdemeanor counts are also being filed, along with warrants for failing to appear in court. Ryan Thomas Hamer, 31, was also arrested during this operation, picked up on warrants for failure to appear in court.
Fugitive Caught
Posted on 23rd June 2017 at 09:05
