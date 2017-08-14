A new exhibit is open in the Koth Memorial Gallery on the lower level of the Longview Public Library. Local painter Leon Lowman has a number of his works on display, while one-of-a-kind “steampunk-inspired” items by local designer Mark Counts are in the Koth Gallery display case. These items will be on display through September 1st.

The Longview FIRST Robotics Club holds an open house this afternoon, looking for kids to be involved in the award-winning program. This year’s challenge for 6- to 9 year-olds is titled “Aqua Adventure,” while the challenge for 9 to 14 year-olds is titled “Hydro Dynamics.” Organizers say that this is a great chance for kids to apply STEM skills to teamwork cases, while also having fun as a key factor. Today’s Open House runs from 5 to 7 pm in the Bricks and Minifigs store at the Three Rivers Mall. Get more information on the Longview Parks and Recreation webpage, or e-mail Bob Koenig at morethanrobots@gmail.com.