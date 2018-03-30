The push is on today and tomorrow for the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties, as the 2018 fundraising campaign comes to a close. The local United Way has a goal of raising 575 thousand dollars during this year’s campaign, and they still were about 20 percent short at the beginning of this month. The United Way distributes money collected through the annual Fund Drive to the nearly two dozen member agencies, helping those groups to provide services across the community. The fundraising campaign continues through tomorrow; you can go to cowlitzunitedway.org to make a donation, you can call 360-423-5320, or drop your donation off at the offices at 1338 Commerce Avenue, suite 206 in downtown Longview.