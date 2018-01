A contingent of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies were on duty outside of their regular jurisdiction yesterday, volunteering their time to patrol Pierce County while members of that Sheriff’s Office attended the memorial service for a fallen comrade. Pierce County had asked for some patrol assistance, so that their deputies would be free to attend the service for Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was shot and killed last week, while on duty. Deputies Landen Jones, Justin Taylor, Justin DeRosier and Craig Murray volunteered to help out. They were paired with officers that were familiar with Pierce County. Murray and Jones have already worked two shifts, and they say that it’s “much different” than working at home. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that their hearts go out to the McCartney family and to the law enforcement community in Pierce County. The four Deputies will be back on their regular patrols in Cowlitz County later this week.