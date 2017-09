Kody Austin Allen, 18, of St. Helens is being charged with manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon. St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss says that this got start at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon, when a rollover crash was reported on Gable Road, near the intersection with Old Portland Road. Allen’s pickup was in the ditch, but he supposedly told police that he “drifted” off of the roadway, and he didn’t think that he had hit anyone. As the investigation was getting under way, a witness came up and pointed out a body to the officers, next to a tall fence. The body of Arthur Studer, 34, of St. Helens was discovered, apparently after having been knocked several yards by the impact. Police say that driver impairment and reckless driving were major factors in the crash; Allen is now being held in the Columbia County Jail.