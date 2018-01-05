Castle Rock is expected to be full of trucks tomorrow, all taking part in “Gabriel’s Giant Journey,” a procession being held in honor of Gabriel Shefchek, 7, who recently died after a two-year battle with cancer. Family members say that the little boy had a thing for trucks and superheroes, and family members wanted to have a final memorial with both. The event was posted on social media, and they say that the response was “explosive.” They say that more than 200 truck drivers responded, indicating their support for the event, and at least 75 trucks are expected to participate tomorrow. Shefchek was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma two years ago; he died as a result of a viral infection that hit right before Christmas. “Gabriel’s Giant Journey” will start at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds, with the staging area opening at 10:30 tomorrow morning. The procession is scheduled to start at 1 pm, with the parade going across the river, down Huntington Street and then past the Castle Rock Christian Church. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm, with each truck honking its horn as they pass. Those who plan to attend the service are asked to wear superhero garb, Disney costumes or other bright colors, honoring Gabriel Shefchek’s “vibrant” life. Other information is available on the “Gabriel’s Giant Journey” Facebook page; donations to help his family are being taken on GoFundMe.com.