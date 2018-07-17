A gambling treatment center is opening in Vancouver, a facility that’s being funded by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, using proceeds from the ilani Casino and Resort. In opening the facility, tribal officials say that this is part of a continuing dedication to local health communities, expanding the Cowlitz Tribal Treatment Program to include gambling. They say that most people are able to gamble responsibly, with little negative effect. However, not everyone is able to control their gambling, making for serious impacts to the physical, emotional and financial situation for many families. Three counselors will offer individual sessions at the Tribal Health Center on NE 26th Avenue in Vancouver. Group sessions could be offered if the clientele expands. Call the Cowlitz Indians at 360-947-2247 if you need more information.