If you have some time this morning, you may want to pop “Let’s Make A Deal” on the tube, where Lori Sherman of Clatskanie will be featured. The Clatskanie Chief reports on Sherman’s appearance, saying that the founder of the Clatskanie Festival is a “game show junky,” already having won more than $32,000 in prizes on “The Price is Right” back in 2012. This past fall, Sherman was able to defy the odds, and was picked to go on stage out of hundreds in the studio audience. Sherman is currently constrained from saying how much she won on the show, but she does say that she’s been invited back in February. “Let’s Make A Deal” airs at 9 am on KOIN channel 6 in Portland.