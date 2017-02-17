The City of Kelso is responding to a garage collapse that was reported this morning in the 300 block of North 5th Avenue. This incident was reported at about 8:40 am at 302 N. 5th, when a closed-off garage next to the street collapsed. Photos posted on Facebook show a land slump, along with shattered wood and cinder blocks. Some of the debris did make it into the right travel lane. No injuries were reported. City officials are now looking into the incident, and there could be some traffic congestion in that area as the city responds.