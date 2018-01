Today’s heavy weather is causing an alteration of work that’s planned at the Butler Acres School Garden. The Lower Columbia School Gardens had been planning winter garden work sessions today and tomorrow, but the high winds and heavy rains are putting the kibosh on today’s activities. Julia Brice with the LCSG says that they’re still hoping to do some work tomorrow, pulling out old plants, adding compost to planting beds, and reinforcing garden paths with wood chips. Work sessions are planned from 9:30 to 11:30 am, and from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Find out more by calling or texting 907-388-5791.