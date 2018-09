It’s being reported that some kinds vandalized the Community Gardens that are growing in the 300 block of 20th Avenue in Longview. A call went into Longview Police at about 7:30 last night; the caller says that four juveniles climbed the fence around the gardens, and then they started destroying vegetables. The caller says that she confronted the kids, and one of them threatened to beat her up. The woman describes the group as between the ages of 7 and 10; one was wearing a pink hoody, one had a black hoody, and another wore a mustard-yellow colored hoody. The group was last seen heading north on 20th Avenue, and Longview Police were unable to make contact.