Columbia County is looking to make some money off of gas and oil deposits in the Mist area of Northwest Oregon, preparing for an auction of production rights that will be held in January. It’s being reported that the Columbia County Commission voted late last month to move ahead with an auction of lease rights on property in the area of the Mist Gas Fields, with the county to receive a portion of the proceeds realized. Columbia County has a maximum of 13,850 acres available in six separate tracts. The county is auctioning off only the oil and gas exploration rights; they will maintain mineral rights, and they will also retain the option for storing natural gas in this area. Columbia County would receive five dollars for each acre of land on an annual lease basis; the county would also receive 18.75 percent of gross revenues made off of each acre. Written and sealed bids will be opened on Wednesday, January 17th; those bids are due by noon on the 16th.